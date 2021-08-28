Tasheena Marie Rizor Maynard of Tustin passed away August 26, 2021 at Munson Medical Center in Traverse City. She was 34.

Tasheena was born November 25, 1986 in Lakeview, Michigan. She graduated from Pine River High School in 2005 and attended Baker College for Certified Nursing Assistant.

She loved camping, fishing, hunting and being outdoors. Tasheena also loved going to church and music. She loved all genres and could sing karaoke to any song. Tasheena enjoyed art, drawing, crafts, cooking and baking with her mom. She was an avid Green Bay Packers fan. Her greatest joy was family. She loved being a mother and spending time with her children and family. Tasheena had a selfless heart and was always willing to help others.

On August 11, 2007 she married Elijah W. Maynard and he survives her along with children: Zachariah, Nevaeh, Joshua, Elizabeth, Angelina, Eli, Harleigh, Lily; parents, Timothy and Shelia Rizor; sisters: Shawnee (Kamren) Winrick of Tustin, Siera (James) Houghton of Cadillac, Cheyanna Rizor (fiancé Adam Langworthy) of Tustin; nephews and niece: Lane, Alayna, Connor and Liam and many cousins, aunts, uncles, grandparents, aunts and uncles.

Tasheena was preceded in death by her brother, Timothy "Timmy" Rizor on November 23, 2019; maternal grandparents, Paulette and Denny Holmes; in-laws: William Maynard and Susan Grose.

Funeral services will be held 2:00 PM, Monday, August 30, 2021 at Peterson Funeral and Cremation Services in Cadillac with Pastor Mike Dunn officiating. Friends may meet the family one hour prior to the service at the funeral home. Her final resting place will be Burdell Township Cemetery in Osceola County.

Memorial contributions may be made to the family. An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.

Cadillac News

