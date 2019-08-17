LAKE CITY — Tashina Marie Craft of Lake City passed away on August 15, 2019 at Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital. She was 38.

Tashina was born on March 24, 1981 in Muskegon to Richard and Rosemary (Hulka) Czygan. She entered into marriage with Michael Craft in December 2010. Tashina enjoyed spending time outdoors and liked being surrounded by nature. Her family will remember her for having a big heart. She loved being the life of the party and having a good time. Tashina cherished the time spent with her family, especially her children and grandchildren.

Tashina is survived by her husband, Michael Craft of Lake City; children, Ayla Czygan, Zeb Czygan, Heaven Follett, Kayleb Follett and Meeka Craft; two grandchildren, Justice and Trey; siblings, Yvonne (Jonathon) McGehee, Angela Hulka and Joshua (Joany) Cyzgan; numerous nieces and nephews and great-nieces and great-nephews; and many other loving family members and friends.

She was preceded in death by her parents, Richard and Rosemary; grandparents, Martin and Mary Hulka; and grandmother, Lorraine Lovell.

Per her wishes, cremation has taken place.

Memorial contributions may be directed in the care of her family toward her children.

Condolences and memories may be shared online at www.Young-Holdship.com.

The family is being served by Young-Holdship Funeral Home.

