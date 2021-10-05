Teresa Ann Eaton (Fargo) of Harrietta was born on September 9, 1961 to Patricia Mort of Cadillac and Dell Fargo of Marilla.
Teresa had two children, Mykle Eaton and Deborah Sue Eaton of Ironwood. She will be remembered by her friends, family and love of her life Keith Chandler of Harrietta for her love of butterflies, children and always making sure you were comfortable.
Teresa was preceded in death by her Father Dell Fargo and grandparents Roy and Wilma Sebastian and Stepson Tobias Cole.
She was survived by her children; her partner; brother David Fargo of Cadillac; sister Linda Martin of Cadillac; brother Jim Fargo of Manton; brother Paul Fargo of Cadillac; sister Paula Howes of Holland; grandchild Johnathan Logan of Deborah of Ironwood; and father of her children Paul Eaton. She is also survived by three stepchildren: Christopher Chandler of Brutus, Amanda Chandler of Harrietta and Brendon Chandler of Pellston; their children: Christopher Chandler, Adriana and Olivia Livermore and Connor Chandler; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Rest In Peace Grandma Teresa!
Her celebration of life will be held on Saturday, October 9 at 3 p.m. at the Harrietta hall in downtown Harrietta.
