MARION — Teresa Ann Nelson, age 58, passed away at her home in Marion with her family by her side on October 19,2019. She was born on May 26, 1961, to James Lee and Charlotte Ann (Dickerson) Eichhorn in Clare. Teresa had attended a technical school that taught dressmaking and loved to make jewelry. She loved to do crocheting and big family gatherings and was known for her cooking. Her favorite music to listen to was classic rock.
She is survived by her mother, Charlotte Ann Eichhorn, children, Charles Potter II, Jeremiah James (Crystal Wright) Ingall, Allen Michael Eichhorn, and Natasha (Mike) Beebe. Her surviving grandchildren are, Derrick Potter, Cassie Potters, Melony Ingall, Nathaniel Ingall, Joseph Ingall, Isaac Ingall, Ariana Ingall, Abigail Wright, Shawn Grice, Maxwell Wright, Seth Eichhorn, Dakota Eichhorn, Cheyenne Eichhorn, Shawntay VanBuskirk, Sierra VanBuskirk, Trintyn Norris, Sarena Beebe, and Ford Beebe. Her surviving siblings are, Carrie Knox, James Lee Eichhorn Jr., Jassie Floy Eichhorn, Tim Eichhorn, Kevin Eichhorn, Mariah Eichhorn, and Corrine Eichhorn.
Teresa was preceded in death by her father, James Eichhorn, brother, Dennis Eichhorn, grandparents, Lilliford Eichhorn, Zina Eichhorn, Dorothy Dickenson and Fayette Dickenson.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, Oct. 26 at 2 p.m. at the Marion Baptist Church with Floyd Ankney officiating. Visitation will be held at the Burkholder Family Funeral Home in McBain on Friday from 5 to 8 p.m. and one hour prior to services at the church. A luncheon will follow the services at the church. Memorial contributions may be made to the family. Funeral arrangements were made by the Burkholder Family Funeral Home in McBain and thoughts and prayers may be left at www. Burholderfamilyfuneralhome.com.
