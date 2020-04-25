CADILLAC — Teresa Lynn Grant, of Cadillac, passed away unexpectedly on Tuesday, April 21, 2020 at her home. She was 61.
Teresa was born on November 22, 1958 in Cadillac, Michigan to Richard and Eva (Packer) Grant. She was a graduate of Cadillac High School Class of 1977. Teresa then attended the Cadillac Academy of Beauty Cosmetology School and received her cosmetology license.
She began her career working in the family-owned beauty salon for many years. Later, she also worked for Tri-County Busing, transporting special needs children. She spent the remainder of her career working for Comfort Keepers as an in-home health aide. Teresa enjoyed being outside soaking up the sun, going for bike rides and walks, working out in her yard, and cross-country skiing. In her spare time, she liked to knit and play card games. Teresa loved to sing, she sang in the church choir and Sweet Adelines for several years. In her younger years, she enjoyed waterskiing and going to the backwaters of Hodenpyl dam. She loved the Lord and enjoyed doing devotions. Teresa cherished the time spent with her family and friends and always looked forward to family gatherings.
Teresa is survived by her loving husband, Terry Fetters of Cadillac; brother, Rick (Tammy) Grant of Mesick; sister, Tami (Jeff) Barnes of Cadillac; sister-in-law, Nancy (Steve) Eisele of Cadillac; brother-in-law, Robert (Kathy) Fetters of Lima, Ohio; sister-in-law, Sue (Missy) Kruse of Lima, Ohio; Terry's sons, Travis Fetters, Trent (Genette) Fetters, and Trevor (Emile) Fetters; nephews, Jim (Karrie) Grant, Travis Snider and Jacob Barnes; nieces, Tanya (Tony) Sanger and Kasandra Grant-Wrangler; great-nephews, Benjamin Grant, Colton Sanger and Brody Sanger; great-nieces, McKaylin Wrangler and Logan Wrangler; and many other loving family members and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents, Richard and Eva Grant.
Cremation has taken place and a celebration of life will be held at a later date with an announcement to follow.
Condolences and memories may be shared online at www.Hitesman-Holdship.com.
The family is being served by Hitesman-Holdship Funeral Home.
