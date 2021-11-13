Teresa Lynn Hartless, beloved mother, daughter, sister, aunt, niece and friend, passed away on Saturday, November 6, 2021 in Big Rapids, after complications from Covid. She was born in Columbus, Ohio on June 6, 1964 to Marilyn (Buck) Burhans. Teresa was a caretaker at heart, with a heart of gold. She was blessed to be able to help take care of her dad when his health was failing and be caretaker for her mom this last year. Teresa was an avid reader. Her favorite author was Stephen King. She always had a do it yourself project lined up for Christmas presents and typically talked someone into helping. Her grandchildren, Brianna and Atreyu, were her pride and joy. Left to carry on her memory are: children, Marie Mason of Columbus, OH and Thomas (Ashley McFarlane) Drenner of Evart; her mother, Marilyn Burhans of Sears; significant other, Tim Towery of Harrison; siblings, Rob (Tammy Paterson) Nixon of Ashland, Ohio, Jerry (Kelli) Burhans of North Branch, Tonia Burhans of Livonia, Jeff (Amy) Burhans of Sears; two grandchildren and many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews and friends. Teresa is now reunited with: her father, Gerald who passed away, June 22, 2020 and her maternal and paternal grandparents. A life celebration will be held on Saturday, November 20, 2021, from 2pm - 4pm, at her home 5593 15th Ave., Sears, MI 49679. In lieu of flowers, any charitable donations can be made to Thomas, for a future designation. Please take a moment to help us heal and carry on her legacy- through your words of comfort, sharing a photo or lighting a candle, on Teresa's page at coreyfuneralhome.com

