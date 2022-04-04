Teresa Lynn Harvey, of Cadillac, passed away on Wednesday, March 30, 2022, she was 65.
Teresa was born on August 15, 1956 to Donald and Helen (Hardin) Carter in Pontiac, Michigan, growing up in Clarkston, Michigan.
Teresa had a passion for animals and her AA community. She was very involved and supportive of her daughter's interests growing up. She volunteered her time and support to many who needed help within the community. She loved her family, gardening, and being in nature. Teresa had one grandchild, sweet Emmett. She loved her role as a 'Grandma Teresa' as Emmett was her universe and cherished grandson.
Teresa is survived by her loving daughters, Stephanie Harvey (Israel Ferrett) of Lapeer, Michigan and Cary DeWitte (Brian DeWitte) of Crane Hill, Alabama, cherished grandson, Emmett Ferrett, beloved sisters Donna Gundal (Richard Gundal) of Fort Lauderdale, Florida and Kimberly Mahlich (Lawrence) of Tustin, Michigan, many loving nieces and nephews, extended family and friends.
She was preceded in death by her parents Donald & Helen Carter & Brother Gerald "Jerry" Carter.
Per her wishes, cremation has taken place and a celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Condolences and memories may be shared online at www.Hitesman-Holdship.com.
The family is being served by Hitesman-Holdship Funeral Home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.