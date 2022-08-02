Teresa Simmons
Memoriams

Teresa Lynn Simmons, 49, of Mesick, passed away peacefully in her sleep, Wednesday, July 27, 2022. She was born November 14, 1972, in Cadillac, the daughter of Robert and Linda.

Teresa loved camping, collecting Dale Earnhardt Jr., Luke Bryan and Paw Patrol memorabilia, and spending time with family, especially her grandbabies.

Teresa is survived by: her best friend and love, Orval Dickinson; mother, Linda (Kenneth) Schmuckal; children, Jonathan Scott Crawford, Christy Burke, Ricky Simmons, and Sheryl Holmes; grandchildren, Jonathan (Bubbie) Crawford, Timmy Burke, Logan Simmons, Ricky Simmons, and Charlotte Holmes; brothers, Terry (Jennifer) Hawk, Todd Hawk, Robert Hawk, Paul (Candi) Schmuckal, and Richard (Sarah) Schmuckal; sisters, Michelle (Jim) Brock, and Tonya (Jeff) Hansen; uncle, Bennett (Donna) Kessler; cousins, Jennifer Kessler, Carrie Greeting, Ben Kessler, and Lee Kessler; several nieces and nephews, second cousins, and extended family members and friends; as well as her special friends, Tracy, Angie, and Bernie.

She was preceded in death by: her fathers, Robert J. Crawford and Robert A. Hawk; grandparents, Charles and Mary Kessler; both sides of great-grandparents; and several aunts and uncles.

Graveside services will take place at 2:00 PM on Sunday, August 7, 2022, at Yuma Cemetery with a luncheon to follow at AMVETS POST #120.

The Terwilliger Funeral Home, in Kaleva, is in charge of arrangements.

www.terwilligerfuneralhome.com

