Teresa Witham

Teresa "Gayle" Witham, of Cadillac, passed away on Monday, March 29, 2021 at the Red Maple Villa. She was 71.
Gayle was born on September 20, 1949 to Wilmer Witham and Lucille June Slater. Gayle worked as a factory worker for the majority of her career. In her spare time, she enjoyed reading books, doing puzzles and playing on the computer.
Gayle is survived by her two brothers, Terry Witham of Cadillac, Allen (Teresa) Anderson of Kentwood; nieces, Shannon, Beckey, Terri and Heather; great-nieces and nephews, Joseph, Megan, Hailey, Dylan, Kyle and Daniel; first cousins, Barb, Patty, Christine, Jim, David and Ann; best friend, Ann; and many other loving friends and family.
She was preceded in death by her father, Wilmer Witham; her mother, Lucille Anderson; her step-father, Carl Anderson; and a younger brother, Carl "cubby".
Graveside services will take place on Thursday, April 1, 2021 at 1 p.m. at Maple Hill Cemetery in Cadillac.
Condolences and memories may be shared online at www.Hitesman-Holdship.com.
The family is being served by Hitesman-Holdship Funeral Home.
