MARION — Teressa Floy Randall, of Marion, passed away on Thursday, September 5, 2019 at her home with family by her side. She was 60.

Teressa was born on August 28, 1959 in Alpena, Michigan to Martin and Alta Joyce (Lockner) Smith Jr. She enjoyed taking special trips around Michigan and going for rides. Teressa cherished the time spent with her family and friends.

Teressa is survived by her children, Krystal Herman, Travis Randall, Christopher Randall and Calvin Randall; step-daughter, Natasha Beebe; grandchildren, Devin, Ella, Shawntay,Trintyn, Sierra, Sarena, Ford and one on the way; lifelong companion of 25 years, John Ankney; step-mother, Phyllis Smith; brothers, Dave (Patti) Smith, Brian Smith, Wade (Angela) Smith and Barry Smith; step-sister, Jenny (Mark) Barber; numerous nieces and nephews; and many other loving family members and friends.

She was preceded in death by her father, Martin, mother, Alta Joyce Cojocar, and brother, Terry Smith.

A memorial service will be conducted on Monday, September 9, 2019 at 2 p.m. with visitation held one hour prior at Fosnaught-Holdship Funeral Home.

Memorial contributions may be directed to the American Cancer Society.

Condolences and memories may be shared at www.Fosnaught-Holdship.com.

The family is being served by Fosnaught-Holdship Funeral Home.

Cadillac News

