Teri Ann Savage-Sandgren of Cadillac passed away Tuesday, May 3, 2022 at home. She was 65.Teri was born June 28, 1956 in Arlington, Virginia.
Teri worked at JC Penny in Cadillac for several years. She enjoyed working with people and loved being social. Teri was a passionate follower of Jesus and never missed an opportunity to witness to others and share the love of the Lord. Teri attended ResLife and the Revival Center of Cadillac. She had an entrepreneurial drive and was very creative. Teri had endless patience and was a loving wife.
On February 19, 2000 at Resurrection Life in Cadillac she married Mark James Sandgren and he survives her along with her children: Travis Michael William (Leighann) Anderson of Kentucky, Jeremy Allen James Anderson of California, Samantha Zoie Leigh (Matthew Alexander) Reyes of Texas; grandchildren: Rio Michael Donavan (Bethany) Anderson, Triston Leif William Anderson, Sterling Alexander Snowden Anderson, Reid Weston Reyes, Brooks Liam Reyes, Cooper Lane Reyes; her mother, Maxine May (Savage) Wessel; siblings: William Anthony (Lisa Dash) Wessel, David Eric (Caroline) Wessel and Rebecca Jean (Joey) Hogue.
She was preceded in death by her father, James Louis Wessel.
Cremation has taken place and no services will be held at this time. An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
