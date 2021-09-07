Teri Lynne McBeath of Cadillac passed away Friday afternoon at her home. She was 58. Teri was born on December 3, 1962 in Lansing, Michigan to James D. & Sandra Kay (Bauer) McBeath.
Teri graduated from Cadillac High School in 1981 and went on to fashion Design College in California where she received her Associate's degree. She then returned to Harrietta for a brief time then moved to Florida where she lived for 20 years. Teri then moved to Texas, lived there and Singapore for the next 6 years before moving back to the Cadillac area in 2011.
Teri had worked as a bartender at the Lake City Eagles for the past 8 years. She will be remembered for her contagious laugh, her love of family, friends and animals. She was very creative, enjoyed camping, cooking for people and will be remembered for her Southern fried pork chops, 90 weight gravy and her seafood boils. Teri loved spending time with family and friends. Teri was a member of the Moose Lodge of Cadillac, Lake City Eagles, Lake City American Legion, and the AMVETS of Cadillac.
Survivors include her parents: Sandra McBeath of Cadillac, James McBeath of Cadillac; siblings: Chere (David) Elenbaas of Boon, Kim (Jeff) Buckallew of Thompsonville, and Chad (Lynn) McBeath of Cadillac; many Aunts, Uncles, nieces, nephews, and cousins. Teri had a special relationship with cousins: Dan, Annette and Laurie. Teri was preceded in death by a nephew, Ryan LaChonce.
A celebration of life will take place at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the Missaukee County Humane Society. An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
