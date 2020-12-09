Terrance "Jim" Williams passed away at Community Hospice Center for Caring in St. Augustine, Fl on December 3, 2020.
Jim was born January 24, 1943, in Cadillac, Michigan to Edwin and Florence (Small) Williams.
Jim married Victoria Gebhard on November 16, 1963. He was a 1961 graduate of Cadillac High School and a graduate of Western Michigan University. He served in the Air Force from September 1961-August 1965. Jim was a retired Electrical Engineer for Lear Siegler. He was an amateur Ham Radio operator. Jim spent his summers on Lake Mitchell with his wife and daughter Melissa.
He is survived by his wife of 57 years, Victoria; his two daughters, Melissa Williams of St. Augustine, Fl and Rebecca (Spencer) Ventura, of St Augustine, Fl; four Grandchildren, Ariel Williams, Terra Williams, Austin Jewsbury and Evan Jewsbury; his sister Janice (Dave) Thorne of Cadillac, MI; brother Gary (Kathy) Williams of Houghton Lake, MI; Daughter-in-law Charlene Williams; and many great-grandchildren.
Jim was preceded in death by his parents, Edwin and Florence Williams; sister Sharon Reddy; brother Ronald Willams; and son Timothy Williams.
Memorial contributions may be made in his name to the Pancreatic Cancer Foundation or local Hospice.
