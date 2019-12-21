MANTON — Terrance "Terry" Dale Nelson, long-time resident of Manton, passed away on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at Munson Medical Center. He was 74.
Terry was born on April 25, 1945 in Grosse Pointe, Michigan, to parents Sven and Jeanette (Meekhof) Nelson. He grew up in the Manton area, attending Cadillac Schools, after relocating from downstate with his family as a boy. On April 16, 1967 he entered into marriage with the former Gladys Root, the two were joined in holy matrimony more than 52 years ago in Cadillac.
In younger years, Terry, enjoyed hunting with family and friends. He was apparently more fond of Ford's than any other brand and enjoyed his time on the tractor at his daughter's Shawnee's farm. Terry spent many years running heavy equipment alongside family as they built homes, clear land and did some logging. Terry could often be found watching Gun Smoke on television or out in his amazing garden. Terry was also quite the cook and knew his way around the kitchen entertaining family and friends and creating the best banana cream pie.
Terry is survived by his loving wife, Gladys Nelson of Manton; daughters, Shawnee (John) Horn of Manton, Susan Ouvry of Luther, Shannon (Richard) Dumont of Manton, Shelly Jasmin of Manistique; and a special stepson, Ronald (Dawn) Hahn of Lake City; grandchildren, Michael, John "Tiny" (Danee), Marissa (Fiancé Sean O'Dell and his son Bryson), Faith, Autumn, Matthew, Derek, Devin, Ashley, Mikala, Isabelle, Azreal, Seth, Megan, and Grace; great-granddaughters, Chloie, Ella, and Emma; one great-grandson, Eli; one great-great-grandson, Lucas; a brother, Ron (Lucy) Nelson; his sister-in-law, Barb Nelson and Mary Nelson; as well as many other loving family members and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Sven "Leonard," John, and Don Nelson; his sisters, Karen Silvers, Wanda Maes, and Sharon Moomey; and a sister-in-law, Jamie Nelson.
Visitation for friends and family will be held on Sunday, December 22, 2019 from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. at the Hall-Holdship Funeral Home. Funeral services will take place at the Manton Baptist Church on Monday, December 23, 2019 at 11 a.m. Officiating will be Rev. Dan Hemmes along with his brother, Rev. Ronald Nelson. Interment will be at the Fairview Cemetery in Manton in the spring.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the American Lung Association.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.Hall-Holdship.com.
The family is being served by the Hall-Holdship Funeral Home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.