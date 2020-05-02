CADILLAC — Terrance "Terry" Kent of Cadillac passed away at home on Wednesday, April 29, 2020. He was 67 years old.
He was born in Belding, Michigan on June 23, 1952 to Clyde and Mary (Leitz) Kent. He was a 1971 graduate of Greenville High School and a 1991 graduate of Ferris State University.
Terry retired from employment at Cadillac Area Public Schools in 2010. He also owned and operated Kent Heating serving as a heating and air conditioning technician.
He was an outdoor enthusiast and enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, gardening and looking for morel mushrooms. Terry was also a skilled handyman who remodeled several houses and built garages for his family and tree forts and playsets for his children.
Terry also enjoyed reading and visiting with friends and family. He was a quiet man with a calm demeanor who was very proud of his children and their accomplishments and was happy to attend their recent weddings. He was a good father who taught his children many practical skills they have used as adults.
Terry is survived by his daughter, Amanda (Sam Lansdale) Kent of St. Johns, Florida; son, Eric (Kimberly) Kent of Boca Raton, Florida; brother, Mike (Debbie) Kent of Fenwick; brother, Dan (Connie)Kent of Gowen; sister, Valerie (John) Tuttle of Ionia; mother of his children, Linda (Strieby) Kent of Deland, Florida, and many nieces and nephews.
He was preceded in death by his parents; brother, Clyde Kent Jr.; sister-in-law, Sharon Kent; sister and brother-in-law, Marylou Hansen and Thorval (Butch) Hansen; sister-in-law and brother-in-law, Nancy and Jim Brannam; brother-in-law Mark Tossey, and father-in-law Herb Strieby.
Private family memorial services will take place. An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
