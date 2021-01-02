Terrence Jay Sizeland of Cadillac passed away Wednesday, December 30, 2020 at Whispering Pines Senior Living in Lake City. He was 77.

Terry was born October 2, 1943 in Detroit, Michigan to Henry J. and Donelda Faith (Cassganette) Sizeland.

He graduated from Bentley High School in Livonia and later served in the United State Air Force.

Terry was employed at Henne Shoes, RexAir, Four Winns, LaSalle and retired from AAR after 20 years of employment.

Terry was an avid golfer and was instrumental in organizing and planning all the AAR golf leagues and tournaments. He also enjoyed fishing and hunting. From the 1960's to the late 1970's he had a band, "Terry and the Third Party" that played all over the state. Terry enjoyed Western movies, especially featuring John Wayne and books by Louis L'Amour, of which he read all of. He was also a NASCAR fan and would regularly watch the races.

He is survived by his children: Candice (Konrad) Molter, Terry (Victoria) Sizeland, Sherry (Randy) Allison, Cynthia Toepler, Dawn Sizeland, David Sizeland, Casey Sizeland; step-children: Gary Jaworski, Kim (Joe) Silvers, Alan (Cheryl) Jaworski, Anita (Michael) Walsh; 25 grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren; seven step-grandchildren; one step-great-grandchild; siblings: Steve (Michelle) Sizeland, Faith (Rod) Rumsey and many nieces and nephews.

He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Gary and Dennis and a sister, Pam Fellows.

Graveside services will be held at Maple Hill Cemetery in Cadillac with Rev. Fr. Michael Janowski officiating.

Memorial contributions may be made to Alzheimer's Association Michigan Chapter. An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.

Cadillac News

