Terri Louise Bessette, 62, passed away on October 16th, 2021 at Munson Hospice House in Traverse City, MI after suffering a stroke.
She was born in Cadillac, MI in the spring of 1959 to Gary Bennett and Evelyn Engler and spent most of her life in the area. Terri made an impression on her classmates as someone who wouldn't take anything from anyone. She married William (Bill) Bessette in 1982 and had three children with him before they divorced.
Over the years, she worked hard as a mom and tried to make other people's lives better. She helped grow Cadillac Community Food Pantry, helped others find inspiration and faith while working at the Gospel Bookstore and encouraged people with healing stones.
She tended to be a larger than life personality who was always full of hope and laughter, even when times were hard. People either loved her or disliked her for never beating around the bush and always getting to the point.
Over the years, she did many amazing arts and crafts, including embroidery and crocheting. The last several years, she poured her heart into making gemstone jewelry and bead weaving. While her physical health had long provided challenges, she always moved forward with determination. She will be greatly missed.
She is survived by her children: Danelle (Peter) Karth, Neal Bessette and Joel Bessette; as well as her grandchildren: Marcus Karth, Vanessa Karth and Joshua Bessette. Also surviving are her parents Gary Bennett and Evelyn Engler; her sisters Kelly (Don) Mitchell and Ricki Rittenhouse; and many nieces and nephews.
Terri is being cremated. Her ashes will be scattered at a later date. The family would love for you to share condolences and memories on everloved.com. The family isn't planning any memorial services at this time, but we appreciate all the love and support. We would love to hear your condolences and your favorite memories of Terri at https://everloved.com/life-of/terri-bessette/.
