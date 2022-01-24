Terri Lanita Buley age 41 of McBain, passed away at her home on January 20, 2022. She was born on August 9, 1980 in Cadillac to Terry and Anita (Trulock) Vandenboss. She married James Thomas Buley on January 14, 2006 in Hodgenville, Kentucky.
Terri had completed two years of college and was a homemaker. She enjoyed rock hunting, quilting, doing craft work, her horses, riding motorcycle, and doing gardening and yard work.
She us survived by her husband, James Thomas Buley of McBain, two children, Ryder Buley and Terri Lanita Gail Buley both at home, siblings, Patricia (Joel Wiggins Jr.) Vandenboss of McBain, Torry (Kendra) Vandenboss of Lake City, Isabelle Brown of Mount Sherman, Kentucky and Frankie Brown of Mount Sherman, Kentucky. Her parents are Terry (Diannia Hammond) Vandenboss of Lake City and Anita (Tom Thompson) Brown of Mount Sherman, Kentucky, her father-in-law and mother-in-law, Tommy and Sandra Buley of Hodgensville, Kentucky and a sister-in-law, Carla Buley of Upton, Kentucky. There are several aunts, uncles and cousins also surviving.
She was preceded in death by a sister, Shannon ( Zemla) Wood, a stepbrother, Chad Brown and her grandparents.
Visitation will be held on Saturday, January 29, 2022 from 3:00 P.M. to 6:00 P.M. at the Burkholder Family Funeral Home in McBain. Memorial contributions may be made to the Family. Thoughts and prayers may be left at www.burkholderfamilyfuneralhome.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.