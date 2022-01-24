Norma Wake Smeins
Memoriams

Terri Lanita Buley age 41 of McBain, passed away at her home on January 20, 2022. She was born on August 9, 1980 in Cadillac to Terry and Anita (Trulock) Vandenboss. She married James Thomas Buley on January 14, 2006 in Hodgenville, Kentucky.

Terri had completed two years of college and was a homemaker. She enjoyed rock hunting, quilting, doing craft work, her horses, riding motorcycle, and doing gardening and yard work.

She us survived by her husband, James Thomas Buley of McBain, two children, Ryder Buley and Terri Lanita Gail Buley both at home, siblings, Patricia (Joel Wiggins Jr.) Vandenboss of McBain, Torry (Kendra) Vandenboss of Lake City, Isabelle Brown of Mount Sherman, Kentucky and Frankie Brown of Mount Sherman, Kentucky. Her parents are Terry (Diannia Hammond) Vandenboss of Lake City and Anita (Tom Thompson) Brown of Mount Sherman, Kentucky, her father-in-law and mother-in-law, Tommy and Sandra Buley of Hodgensville, Kentucky and a sister-in-law, Carla Buley of Upton, Kentucky. There are several aunts, uncles and cousins also surviving.

She was preceded in death by a sister, Shannon ( Zemla) Wood, a stepbrother, Chad Brown and her grandparents.

Visitation will be held on Saturday, January 29, 2022 from 3:00 P.M. to 6:00 P.M. at the Burkholder Family Funeral Home in McBain. Memorial contributions may be made to the Family. Thoughts and prayers may be left at www.burkholderfamilyfuneralhome.com

Cadillac News

Tags

Find the perfect arrangement for your loved one.
We have a local listing below that is on click away...
Heart To Heart Floral and Gifts

110 South Mitchell Street
Cadillac, Michigan, 49601
(231) 775-1984
Email Us

Family Owned For Over 35 Years. Delivering Creative Sympathy Arrangements & Tributes To The Cadillac & Surrounding
Area With Complete Satisfaction Guaranteed.
Click On Our Logo To View Our Website.
Larson's Floral & Gifts

12 West Main Street
Manton, Michigan, 49663
(231) 824-6421
Call us today.
Patterson’s Flowers


107 N. Mitchell St.
Cadillac, Michigan, 49601
(231)775-8782
(800)822-0559

515 S. Higbee St.
Reed City, Michigan, 49677
(231)832-2236

Patterson’s Flowers family owned since 1952 and proudly serves the West Central Michigan area with
locations in Reed City, Big Rapids, and Cadillac. We go the extra mile to make your floral gift
perfect. All of our products are backed by our guarantee.
Call us today or click on our logo to visit our website.