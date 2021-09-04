Terry L. Baumann, of Cadillac passed away Wednesday, September 1, 2021 at home with family by his side. He was 77.
He was born on August 9, 1944, in Lakeview, Michigan to Herbert and Marguerite (Wernette) Baumann. Terry was a jack of all trades and held jobs from all walks of life. He spent the remaining of his career working for Michigan Rubber until his time of retirement.
Terry dedicated his life to helping people volunteering at the Habitat for Humanity and Sheppard's Table, where he often delivered meals for meals on wheels, and serving on the board for Never Down for the Count Youth Center. Over the years, he and his wife invited many foreign exchange students into their home, which he greatly enjoyed. He proudly served as a Knight of Columbus since 1964, he became a grand knight and at one point was in charge of the hall rental at St. Ann's in Cadillac and active in the Albert Doerr Council at St. Michael's in Remus.
In his spare time, Terry enjoyed woodworking. He adored his dog, Roxie and she could often be found with him in his chair on his lap. His family will remember him for his sense of humor, jokes and always putting a smile on their face. Terry cherished the time spent with his family, especially his children and grandchildren.
Terry is survived by his wife, Sandra Baumann; son, Philip (Elizabeth) Baumann of Sperry, IA, son, Paul Baumann of Remus, daughter, Erica Baumann of Grand Rapids, daughter, Kristen Baumann of Seattle, WA, son, Jim (Marcie) Wilson of Manton, daughter, Angel (Anthony) Price of LeRoy; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; sisters: Elaine Crystal of Remus, Marilyn "Bucky" Baumann of Remus and Betty (Rich) Davis of Remus; brother, Marvin (Carol Ann) Baumann of Remus; sister-in-law, Bonnie Baumann; numerous nieces and nephews; and many other loving family and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents, Herbert and Marguerite Baumann; first wife, Diane (Vanmeter) Baumann; siblings, Herbert Baumann, Diane Olson, Bernard "Joe" Baumann and Ruth Ann Baumann.
A Funeral Mass will take place on Thursday, September 9, 2021 at 11 a.m. with visitation held one hour prior at St. Ann Catholic Church with Fr. Michael Janowski to preside. Visitation will be held on Wednesday, September 8, 2021 from 5 until 7 p.m. at Hitesman-Holdship Funeral Home. Interment will be at St. Michael's Catholic Cemetery in Remus at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be directed to Never Down for the Count Youth Center, ndftc.org.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.Hitesman-Holdship.com.
The family is being served by the Hitesman-Holdship Funeral Home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.