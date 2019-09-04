LUTHER — Terry Calvin Davenport, age 68, of Luther passed away on September 1, 2019 at Samaritas in Cadillac.
He was born on December 31, 1950 in Fremont to Calvin Luther and Margarite (Root) Davenport. He had worked as a transportation specialist and enjoyed his Mustang 5.0 and loved to go for drives in it. He also, enjoyed golfing, fishing, was a fan of car racing and fast cars.
He is survived by special friends, Angela (William) Merkle of Luther and Israel Fuentes of Luther; children, Gregory Calvin (Lori) Davenport of Sparta, Lisa Ann Davenport of Kentwood and Donald Earl Davenport of Grand Rapids, and Amber (Sean) Collins of Hastings; grandchildren, Krystal, Greg Jr., Donnie Jr., Leah, Nick, Willy, Julie, and McKenna; and seven great-grandchildren. His surviving brother is Henry Lawrence (Carol) Fellows of Jenison. He has a special nephew, Ken (Katrina) Draper of Mesick.
He was preceded in death by a sister, Pamela Draper.
In accordance with Terry’s wishes, no services will be held and he will be buried in the Sherman Township Cemetery next to his Grandma Bertha Root.
Funeral arrangements were handled by the Burkholder Family Funeral Home in McBain. Thoughts and prayers may be left at www.burkholderfamilyfuneralhome.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.