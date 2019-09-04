LUTHER — Terry Calvin Davenport, age 68, of Luther passed away on September 1, 2019 at Samaritas in Cadillac.

He was born on December 31, 1950 in Fremont to Calvin Luther and Margarite (Root) Davenport. He had worked as a transportation specialist and enjoyed his Mustang 5.0 and loved to go for drives in it. He also, enjoyed golfing, fishing, was a fan of car racing and fast cars.

He is survived by special friends, Angela (William) Merkle of Luther and Israel Fuentes of Luther; children, Gregory Calvin (Lori) Davenport of Sparta, Lisa Ann Davenport of Kentwood and Donald Earl Davenport of Grand Rapids, and Amber (Sean) Collins of Hastings; grandchildren, Krystal, Greg Jr., Donnie Jr., Leah, Nick, Willy, Julie, and McKenna; and seven great-grandchildren. His surviving brother is Henry Lawrence (Carol) Fellows of Jenison. He has a special nephew, Ken (Katrina) Draper of Mesick.

He was preceded in death by a sister, Pamela Draper.

In accordance with Terry’s wishes, no services will be held and he will be buried in the Sherman Township Cemetery next to his Grandma Bertha Root.

Funeral arrangements were handled by the Burkholder Family Funeral Home in McBain. Thoughts and prayers may be left at www.burkholderfamilyfuneralhome.com.

Cadillac News

Tags

Shop Local Florists
Find the perfect arrangement for your loved one.
We have a local listing below that is on click away...

Heart To Heart Floral and Gifts

110 South Mitchell Street
Cadillac, Michigan, 49601
(888)770-0306
Email Us

Family Owned For Over 25 Years. Delivering Creative Sympathy Arrangements & Tributes To The Cadillac & Surrounding
Area With Complete Satisfaction Guaranteed.
Call Toll Free Or Click On Our Logo To View Our Website.
Patterson’s Flowers

107 N. Mitchell St.
Cadillac, Michigan, 49601
(231)775-8782
(800)822-0559

515 S. Higbee St.
Reed City, Michigan, 49677
(231)832-2236

Patterson’s Flowers family owned since 1952 and proudly serves the West Central Michigan area with
locations in Reed City, Big Rapids, and Cadillac. We go the extra mile to make your floral gift
perfect. All of our products are backed by our guarantee.
Call us today or click on our logo to visit our website.
Larson's Floral & Gifts LLC

112 West Main Street
Manton, Michigan, 49663
(231)824-6421 or (231)920-0000

We are committed to offering a wide variety of floral arrangements as well as dish gardens and plants. Your satisfaction
is our guarantee. Proudly serving , Manton, Cadillac, Lake City, and Kingsley. Call us today or click on our logo
to visit our website.