LUTHER — Terry Calvin Davenport of Luther passed away on Sept. 1, 2019 at Samaritas Senior Living in Cadillac on September 1, 2019. He was 68 years of age.
Funeral arrangements are pending at the Burkholder Family Funeral Home in McBain.
Updated: September 3, 2019 @ 11:48 am
