MANTON — Terry D. Nelson, longtime resident of Manton, passed away on Wednesday, December 18, 2019 at Munson Medical Center in Traverse City. He was 74.
Visitation with friends and family will be on Sunday, December 22, 2019 from 4 p.m. until 7 p.m. at the Hall-Holdship Funeral Home. Funeral services will follow on Monday, December 23, 2019 at 11 a.m. at the Manton Baptist Church.
The family is being served by the Hall-Holdship Funeral Home. A complete obituary will appear in Saturday's edition of the Cadillac News.
