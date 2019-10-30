MARION — Terry Edwin Laughlin, age 56, of Marion passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, October 24, 2019.
Funeral services will be held Thursday, October 31, 2019 at 1 p.m. at the McBain Baptist Church, visitation will take place on Wednesday, October 30, from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. at the Burkholder Family Funeral Home in McBain and one hour prior to the services at the church. Burial will take place in the Lake City Cemetery.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.