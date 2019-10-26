MARION — Terry Edwin Laughlin, age 56, of Marion passed away unexpectedly on Thursday, October 24, 2019.
Terry was born on May 6, 1963 in Cadillac, Michigan, to Daryle and Louise (Harris) Laughlin.
Terry worked for Dart propane as a branch manager for 20 years. Terry enjoyed coon hunting since the age of 9, bear and coyote hunting was also an enjoyment. When Terry wasn’t hunting, he was spending time in the outdoors kayaking and fishing, and also enjoyed riding motorcycle and motocross racing. Terry was also very well known for his fellowship of visiting and talking to friends in the surrounding counties. Terry was also there for anyone that needed a helping hand.
Terry is survived by his parents, Daryle (Louise) Laughlin of Marion; his two sons, Cole (Heather) Laughlin of Lake City, Kyle (Natasha) Laughlin of Lake City; grandchildren, Brook, Zell, Linkin, Asher, Lillian, Relic, Vivian and Helena; two brothers, Daryle (Terri) Laughlin of Marion, Richard (Shelly) Laughlin of Marion; and many other relatives.
Terry was preceded in death by his grandparents, George (Marge) Laughlin, Glenice (Barney) Harris.
Funeral services will be held Thursday, October 31, 2019 at 1 p.m. at the Burkholder Family Funeral Home in McBain, visitation will take place on Wednesday, October 30, from 4 p.m. until 8 p.m. and one hour prior to the services at the funeral home. Burial will take place in the Lake City Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the family. A luncheon will be held after the service at the American Legion Post 300 in Lake City. The family is holding a public benefit at the Lake City Taphouse on Sunday, October 27, at 1 p.m.
The family is being served by the Burkholder Family Funeral Home in McBain. Thoughts and prayers may be left at burkholderfamilyfuneralhome.com.
