CADILLAC — Terry G. Manke, of Cadillac, passed away on Wednesday night, March 4, 2020 at Munson Healthcare's Cadillac Hospital. He was 86.
He was born Terrence Gordon Manke on March 20, 1933, in Cadillac to Gordon and Marjorie (Campbell) Manke. He proudly served his country with the United States Air Force during the Korean War. Terry entered into marriage with the former Madeline Leach on November 2, 1957, in Detroit, MI.
Terry made his living serving and protecting his community as a police officer. He was a member of the Detroit Police Officers Association, the AmVets, American Legion, the Eagles and the parish at St. Ann's Catholic Church. Terry enjoyed the time he could spend on Sunday's watching NASCAR and sharing a meal with his close friends.
Terry is survived by his children, Mark (Pam Felgenhauer) Manke of Virginia, Theresa (Gary) Hamlin of Brighton, Lisa (Jeffrey) Manuel of Virginia; two grandchildren, Sarah and Matthew; as well as many other loving family members and friends.
He was preceded in death by his parents; his wife of nearly 58 years, Madeline in 2015; and two sisters, Sandra and Christine.
Per his wishes, cremation has taken place and his urn will be laid to rest alongside his wife at the Mount Carmel Catholic Cemetery in Cadillac.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.Hitesman-Holdship.com.
The family is being served by the Hitesman-Holdship Funeral Home.
