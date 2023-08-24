We are heartbroken to announce the passing of Terry Jenema, lifelong resident of the Cadillac area. Terry died at age 78 surrounded by his loved ones after a long, courageous battle with congestive heart failure.
Terry is survived by his wife, Sally. Terry and Sally would have celebrated 60 years of marriage in October. Terry is also survived by 5 children, Rick Jenema, Curt (Jan) Jenema, Mike Jenema, Holly (Kevin) Goscha, and Dana (Rob) Smith. Terry's grandchildren may have been the greatest joy of his life. He leaves behind grandchildren that will forever look up to him in admiration. They are Dustin (Lynsey) Jenema and Brock (Jessi) Jenema; Keiana (Austin) Koster, Kaylee Westdorp; Paige, Cole, Cassie Jenema; Ezra, Kyan, and Edyn Goscha. Terry was lucky enough to have 4 great grandchildren as well; Brynn and Theo Jenema, Weston and Delanie Jenema. Terry leaves behind one brother. Nick (Nancy) Jenema. Terry also had one sister, Carole, and we are comforted by the thought of her greeting Terry in heaven. Terry is survived by his in-laws as well: Mary Burke, Kathy Koneska, Mike Calkin, Maureen Crandell, Marcie (Richard) Harvey, Denny (Alice) Calkin, and Mark (Kathy) Calkin.
Terry was born to Jacob (Bob) and Marian Jenema on September 25, 1944. After courting and eventually wowing Sally Calkin with his roller skating skills and silliness, Terry and Sally were married and started their family. He chased his dreams and started a trucking company, TJ's Trucking. This became his life's work which he grew into a family business that he was proud to lead with his family by his side. He took pride in his company and his trucks were known to be clean, shiny and well lit. He was a hard worker and a crafty businessman who was well liked by everyone. He took great pride in providing well for his family.
As hard as Terry worked, he loved life and he lived it to the fullest. When not working, he could be found spending time with his family and friends. He loved the water, especially fishing and trying to flip his children and grandchildren off the tube. The stories you've heard about Terry are probably true, even the one about him water skiing through the canal between Lake Cadillac and Lake Mitchell. He loved long boat and car rides, especially when he had a captive audience for his many stories. Spending a simple hour with TJ often turned into a several hour adventure.
Terry had a love for all things with motors. He loved semi trucks, classic cars, boats, pick-up trucks, four wheelers and golf carts. He had quite a collection of classic cars and toys and was always thinking of his next toy. He was an avid sports fan and followed the Tigers, Wolverines, and Lions much to his frustration and delight. You could always find him cheering on his children and grandchildren competing in their own sporting events, he rarely missed a game.
Terry was a wonderful and loving son, husband, father, grandfather, and friend. He loved fun seeking, old time country music and spending time with his loved ones. He had a tough guy attitude, but those that knew him, knew he was just a big softie with the kindest, most gracious heart. If anyone was ever in need, he was the first to listen and offer help in his gruff, no nonsense way.
He had an incredible sense of humor and his one liners will keep us laughing for years to come. Terry was a devoted husband who adored his wife, his love for Sally was apparent in the many things he did for her. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him.
Keep on truckin', TJ.
Visitation will be 5:00 to 8:00 pm on Friday, August 25, 2023 at the Young-Holdship Funeral Home in Lake City followed by a funeral on Saturday, August 26 at 11:00 a.m., with Pastor Steve Boven officiating at the funeral home.
In lieu of flowers, please direct donations to St. Stephen's Catholic Church in Lake City or other charity of choice.
The family is being served by the Young-Holdship Funeral Home in Lake City. Words of comfort and memories may be shared on www.holdshipfuneralhomes.com.
