EVART — Terry John Lott, 63, of Evart, passed away from cancer complications February 24, 2020 at the Evart home he shared with his wife and companion of 37-plus years, Marlene (Augst) Lott, who was at his side. He had worked at Cadillac Casting in Cadillac for over 20 years.
Born October 5, 1956 in Conneaut, Ohio, he was preceded in death by his parents, John and Geraldine Lott; his father-in-law, Larry Augst, Sr.; and great-nephew, Brantley Boerner.
He leaves behind his son, T.J. McFadden; his daughters Kelli (Larry) Justice, Lisa (Robert) Mercer; and eight grandchildren, all of Ohio. In addition to his wife, he leaves his sister-in-law, Karen Mitchell of Mio, MI.; brother-in-law, Larry Augst of Douglasville, GA.; nieces Victoria “Tori‘ Williams and Alexandria “Allie‘ Mitchell, both of Evart, MI; Katherine “Katie‘ Mitchell and nephew Colton Mitchell both of Mio, MI.; Sgt. Marc (Stephanie) Augst, USAF; two great-nieces; three great-nephews, and mother-in-law Rhoda (Ken) Proper, also of Evart.
Uncle Terry was the rock of the family, always there to lend a helping hand, albeit babysitting, teaching kids how to drive his truck while two-tracking, riding two-wheeled bikes, catching frogs, training dogs, offering a shoulder to cry on when needed, changing the oil when someone didn’t have enough money to have it done, moving furniture for whoever needed help moving because he had a truck — plus he could cook.
We will miss his sense of humor, the quiet way he would just listen and observe, and just be there for us all. Per Terry’s request, he will be cremated and no memorial service is planned at this time.
How lucky our family was to have known and loved someone we will miss so much.
