TERRY LEE MONGAR "Copper"- of East Jordan, passed away at McLaren Northern Michigan Hospital in Petoskey, MI Monday November 29, 2021 he was 77.
Terry was a Truck Driver is entire career and one of the things he was most proud of was that he drove in every continental state and all providences of Canada. The only place he didn't go was Hawaii. He worked for Mitchell Bentley out of Cadillac and then he was an owner operator and then finishing his career and retiring from Howes and Howes of Mesick.
Terry enjoyed hunting, fishing, and just being outside in nature. He loved to watch boxing and the Detroit Tigers games. His favorite pass time was sitting at the kitchen table and telling stories.
He was preceded in death by his parents Josiah and Doris (Chandler) Mongar; brother Larry Mongar, sister Linda (Edward "Skip") Taylor and wife Joanne (Eismann) Mongar.
He is survived by daughter Cynthia (Calvin) Soper of Idaho and son Josiah (Annette) Mongar of Manton. sisters Joanne (Norman) Nelson of Cadillac and Barbara (Gordon) Sutton of Cadillac; grandchildren Cody (Alexis) Mongar, Nicole (Garrett) Smith, Tiffany and Hailey Macy; great-grandchildren Marshall Smith, Elaina Mongar, Vincent Smith, Lincoln Smith, Greyson Smith, Delilah Smith, and Everett Mongar; nephews Don (Juli) Grage, Ron Grage, Connor (Brooke) Nelson of Cadillac and Jason Taylor; and niece Jennifer (Jamie) Grames.
The Family is planning on a spring time celebration of life and graveside services.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the family in care of Josiah Mongar at 2203 N Seeley Rd, Manton, MI 49663
