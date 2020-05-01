GRAND BLANC — Terry Lee Tupper, age 45, of Grand Blanc, passed away suddenly, Tuesday, April 28, 2020.
Terry was born June 14, 1974 in Flint, the son of Dennis and Victoria (Adams) Tupper. He married Diane M. Loar in Bowling Green, Ohio, on October 10, 1999. He graduated from Montrose High School and Michigan Tech University with a degree in Electrical Engineering. Terry was employed as a Robotics Engineer for 12 years with FANUC America and John Deere for seven years. His name appears on two patents and he has published many professional articles. Terry was the Assistant Pastor at Calvary Chapel in Flint. He enjoyed hunting, fishing, camping, and hiking. Terry was accomplished in martial arts having been awarded two black belts in Tae Kwon Do and one black belt in Tang So Do. He also loved classic cars. Terry had an awesome sense of humor and always stated "other people are more important", he was very selfless! He was a faithful and Godly man. Terry and Diane had a love that inspired others. It was truly a love of a lifetime. He was a loving father who poured his life into his kids and inspiring them to be the best version of themselves.
Terry is survived by wife, Diane; children, Ethan A. Tupper, Dominick A. Tupper, Seth I. Tupper, and Nora M. Tupper; father, Dennis Tupper; mother, Victoria (nee Adams) Tupper; brother, Michael (Crystal) Tupper; father and mother-in-law, Robert and Lois Loar; and many nieces and nephews.
A memorial service will be held at a later date. Arrangements provided by Sharp Funeral Home and Cremation Center, 6063 Fenton Rd., Grand Blanc.
Those desiring may make memorial contributions to a Scholarship Fund for Terry's children.
