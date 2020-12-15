Terry Michael McCreery of Tustin passed away Sunday, December 13, 2020 at his home. He was 76.
Terry was born November 19, 1944 in Detroit, Michigan.
Terry Served in the United States Army. He retired from RexAir in Cadillac after 26 years. Terry loved touring motorcycles and went on numerous trips all over the country with his wife, Nancy. Together they opened Trickle Creek Alpaca Ranch over 15 years ago. Terry enjoyed fishing and target shooting. He was always a family first man and was always willing to lend a helping hand to family or friends.
On October 1, 1965 in Wayne, Michigan he married the former Nancy Elizabeth Card and she survives him along with their children, Keith (Wei Heng) McCreery of Clarkston and Dawn (Bill) Christen of Saline; grandchildren: Samantha (Cameron) Shanks, Michael (Kayla) McCreery, Elizabeth (McCreery (Fiancé Skylar House), Ethan Holly, William and Maggie McCreery; great-grandchildren: Grace, Bailey, Aspen, Elijah; siblings: Wayne McCreery, Sandra (Frank) Anzaldi, Cynthia Sherman, Lynette (Brian) Brocht and sister-in-law, Brenda Card.
He was preceded in death by his parents, William George and Margaret Eva (Poe) McCreery and Luella Idora (Cullins) Check and a sister Linda Niedgiewick.
Private graveside services will take place at Winterfield Township Cemetery in Clare County. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to Make-A-Wish foundation. An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
