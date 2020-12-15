Terry Michael McCreery of Tustin passed away Sunday, December 13, 2020 at his home. He was 76.

Terry was born November 19, 1944 in Detroit, Michigan.

Terry Served in the United States Army. He retired from RexAir in Cadillac after 26 years. Terry loved touring motorcycles and went on numerous trips all over the country with his wife, Nancy. Together they opened Trickle Creek Alpaca Ranch over 15 years ago. Terry enjoyed fishing and target shooting. He was always a family first man and was always willing to lend a helping hand to family or friends.

On October 1, 1965 in Wayne, Michigan he married the former Nancy Elizabeth Card and she survives him along with their children, Keith (Wei Heng) McCreery of Clarkston and Dawn (Bill) Christen of Saline; grandchildren: Samantha (Cameron) Shanks, Michael (Kayla) McCreery, Elizabeth (McCreery (Fiancé Skylar House), Ethan Holly, William and Maggie McCreery; great-grandchildren: Grace, Bailey, Aspen, Elijah; siblings: Wayne McCreery, Sandra (Frank) Anzaldi, Cynthia Sherman, Lynette (Brian) Brocht and sister-in-law, Brenda Card.

He was preceded in death by his parents, William George and Margaret Eva (Poe) McCreery and Luella Idora (Cullins) Check and a sister Linda Niedgiewick.

Private graveside services will take place at Winterfield Township Cemetery in Clare County. A celebration of life will be held at a later date.

Memorial contributions may be made to Make-A-Wish foundation. An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.

Cadillac News

Tags

Shop Local Florists
Find the perfect arrangement for your loved one.
We have a local listing below that is on click away...

Heart To Heart Floral and Gifts

110 South Mitchell Street
Cadillac, Michigan, 49601
(888)770-0306
Email Us

Family Owned For Over 25 Years. Delivering Creative Sympathy Arrangements & Tributes To The Cadillac & Surrounding
Area With Complete Satisfaction Guaranteed.
Call Toll Free Or Click On Our Logo To View Our Website.
Patterson’s Flowers

107 N. Mitchell St.
Cadillac, Michigan, 49601
(231)775-8782
(800)822-0559

515 S. Higbee St.
Reed City, Michigan, 49677
(231)832-2236

Patterson’s Flowers family owned since 1952 and proudly serves the West Central Michigan area with
locations in Reed City, Big Rapids, and Cadillac. We go the extra mile to make your floral gift
perfect. All of our products are backed by our guarantee.
Call us today or click on our logo to visit our website.