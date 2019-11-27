CADILLAC — Terryl Alan “Terry‘ Hodgson of Cadillac passed away Monday, November 25, 2019 at his home. He was 63.

Terry was born December 11, 1955 in Cadillac to Bruce R. and Helen Marie (Girven) Hodgson and they preceded him in death.

He graduated from Cadillac High School in 1974 and started his career in banking while still in school. He had been employed at Cadillac State Bank, NBD, First Chicago NBD, Bank One, Citizens Bank, First Merit Bank for a total of 40 years.

Spending time with his grandchildren was his passion. He was an avid John Deere Collector, of the toy variety and the full size tractors. Terry often jokingly said that he, “bled John Deere green.‘ He attended the Buckley Old Engine Show as well as other tractor shows. Terry enjoyed many trips to the John Deere Factory. As much as Terry loved John Deere he loved taking care of people more. He faithfully attended Temple Hill Baptist Church in Cadillac.

He is survived by his children: Jeff (Amber) Hodgson of Grayling, Jake Hodgson of Titusville, Florida, Ben (Stephanie) Hodgson of Wyoming, Michigan, Curt Hodgson of Cadillac; six grandchildren: Morgan, Cody, Ethan, Sage, Allie, Lilly; siblings: Ronald (Carrie) Hodgson of Bryon Center, Steve (Laurie) Hodgson of Colorado Springs, Colorado, Sherri Hodgson Bishop of Grand Rapids; many nieces and nephews; stepmother, Carolyn Hodgson of Cadillac; and an aunt, Meril (Floyd) Mattson Kanipe of Cadillac.

In addition to his parents, he was preceded in death by two grandchildren, Isaiah and Andrew Hodgson, and a brother, Danni Hodgson.

Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Tuesday, December 3, 2019 at Temple Hill Baptist Church in Cadillac with Rev. Jack Miller officiating. Friends may meet the family Monday from 5 to 7 p.m. at Peterson Funeral and Cremation Services in Cadillac. Burial will take place at Clam Lake Township Cemetery in Wexford County.

In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to Right to Life of Michigan or Life Resources. An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.

Cadillac News

Tags

Shop Local Florists
Find the perfect arrangement for your loved one.
We have a local listing below that is on click away...

Heart To Heart Floral and Gifts

110 South Mitchell Street
Cadillac, Michigan, 49601
(888)770-0306
Email Us

Family Owned For Over 25 Years. Delivering Creative Sympathy Arrangements & Tributes To The Cadillac & Surrounding
Area With Complete Satisfaction Guaranteed.
Call Toll Free Or Click On Our Logo To View Our Website.
Patterson’s Flowers

107 N. Mitchell St.
Cadillac, Michigan, 49601
(231)775-8782
(800)822-0559

515 S. Higbee St.
Reed City, Michigan, 49677
(231)832-2236

Patterson’s Flowers family owned since 1952 and proudly serves the West Central Michigan area with
locations in Reed City, Big Rapids, and Cadillac. We go the extra mile to make your floral gift
perfect. All of our products are backed by our guarantee.
Call us today or click on our logo to visit our website.
Larson's Floral & Gifts LLC

112 West Main Street
Manton, Michigan, 49663
(231)824-6421 or (231)920-0000

We are committed to offering a wide variety of floral arrangements as well as dish gardens and plants. Your satisfaction
is our guarantee. Proudly serving , Manton, Cadillac, Lake City, and Kingsley. Call us today or click on our logo
to visit our website.