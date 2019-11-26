CADILLAC — Terryl Alan “Terry‘ Hodgson of Cadillac passed away suddenly Monday, November 25, 2019 at his home. He was 63.
Funeral arrangements will be announced later by Peterson Funeral and Cremation Services in Cadillac.
Updated: November 26, 2019 @ 7:56 pm
