Theadotte Kay Wackerly of Cadillac went to be with her Lord Sunday, May 21, 2023 at Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital. She was 81. She was born on December 12, 1941 in Saginaw, Michigan to Elmer C. & Emma T. (Caldwell) Wackerly.
Teddy graduated from Arthur Hill High School in 1959 and went on to Michigan State University School of Nursing.
Teddy loved music, dancing, and sharing a cold beer. She also loved being outdoors, bon fires and always loved telling many stories and jokes.
Survivors include her children: Tamara Kay (Raed) Burk of Orlando, Florida, Dawn (Mike) Kietzman, Daniel D. Minor all of Cadillac and Chad Reis of Cumming, Georgia; 9 grandchildren: Tiffany, Ben, Michael, Brittany, Sarah, Shania, Savannah, Sierra, and Catalina; 14 great grandchildren and many great friends including Tom Hart, Mary White, Sheree Brown, and Stephen Bell.
Teddy was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Gordon Wackerly and her many Aunts and Uncles.
Funeral services will be held 11:00 AM Thursday, May 25, 2023 at Peterson Funeral & Cremation Services in Cadillac with Teddy's grandson Ben Lowery officiating. Friends may meet the family from 10:00 AM until services. Her final resting place will be Maple Hill Cemetery in Cadillac.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Humane Society of your choice. An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.