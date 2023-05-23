Theadotte Kay Wackerly of Cadillac went to be with her Lord Sunday, May 21, 2023 at Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital. She was 81. She was born on December 12, 1941 in Saginaw, Michigan to Elmer C. & Emma T. (Caldwell) Wackerly.

Teddy graduated from Arthur Hill High School in 1959 and went on to Michigan State University School of Nursing.

Teddy loved music, dancing, and sharing a cold beer. She also loved being outdoors, bon fires and always loved telling many stories and jokes.

Survivors include her children: Tamara Kay (Raed) Burk of Orlando, Florida, Dawn (Mike) Kietzman, Daniel D. Minor all of Cadillac and Chad Reis of Cumming, Georgia; 9 grandchildren: Tiffany, Ben, Michael, Brittany, Sarah, Shania, Savannah, Sierra, and Catalina; 14 great grandchildren and many great friends including Tom Hart, Mary White, Sheree Brown, and Stephen Bell.

Teddy was preceded in death by her parents and a brother, Gordon Wackerly and her many Aunts and Uncles.

Funeral services will be held 11:00 AM Thursday, May 25, 2023 at Peterson Funeral & Cremation Services in Cadillac with Teddy's grandson Ben Lowery officiating. Friends may meet the family from 10:00 AM until services. Her final resting place will be Maple Hill Cemetery in Cadillac.

Memorial contributions may be made to the Humane Society of your choice. An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.

Cadillac News

Tags

Find the perfect arrangement for your loved one.
We have a local listing below that is on click away...
Heart To Heart Floral and Gifts

110 South Mitchell Street
Cadillac, Michigan, 49601
(231) 775-1984
Email Us

Family Owned For Over 35 Years. Delivering Creative Sympathy Arrangements & Tributes To The Cadillac & Surrounding
Area With Complete Satisfaction Guaranteed.
Click On Our Logo To View Our Website.
Patterson’s Flowers


107 N. Mitchell St.
Cadillac, Michigan, 49601
(231)775-8782
(800)822-0559

515 S. Higbee St.
Reed City, Michigan, 49677
(231)832-2236

Patterson’s Flowers family owned since 1952 and proudly serves the West Central Michigan area with
locations in Reed City, Big Rapids, and Cadillac. We go the extra mile to make your floral gift
perfect. All of our products are backed by our guarantee.
Call us today or click on our logo to visit our website.

"

"