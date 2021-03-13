Thelma J. Clark
Memoriams

Thelma J. Clark of Cadillac passed away Friday morning, March 12, 2021 at Samaritas Senior Living in Cadillac. She was 86. Thelma was born on June 26, 1934 in Flint, Michigan to Fred L. & Vera M. (Coil) Church.

Thelma graduated from Flushing High School in 1952. On June 19, 1954 in Flushing, Michigan she married Fred G. Clark and he preceded her in death on April 4, 2013.

She had been employed at AC Delco in Flint for 30 years. In 1986 she and her husband moved to the Cadillac area. While in Cadillac she attended the Community of Christ Church. In her younger years Thelma loved music and sang on the radio. She also enjoyed traveling and shopping.

Survivors include her son, Michael (Deborah) Clark of Wayland, Michigan; daughter-in-law, Ellen Clark of Cadillac; 4 grandchildren: Christopher Clark, Andrea (Michael) Stagg, Gerald (Ashley) Brown, and Matthew Brown; 4 great grandchildren: Matthew Clark, Lily Stagg, James Brown and Jensen Brown; seven brothers & sisters: Wayne (Gerri) Church, David (Helen) Church, Linda Tarrant, Sandy Bissell, Ellie Gruener, Janet Church-Williams, and Carol (Don) Moore. In addition to her parents and her husband, Thelma was preceded in death by her son, Gregory Clark on August 6, 2017 and 8 brothers & sisters: Fred, Herbert and Robert Church, Virginia Callaway, Dorothy Yambrick, Doris Munsey, Joyce Sewell, and Jeanine Ferrier.

Private family graveside services will be held at Maple Hill Cemetery in Cadillac. Memorial contributions may be made to Samaritas Senior Living. An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.

