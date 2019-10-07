CADILLAC — Thelma J. Pratt, 93, of Cadillac passed away, Friday, October 4, 2019 at Samaritas Senior Living with her loving family by her side.
Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at Peterson Funeral and Cremation Services in Cadillac with Reverend Hersel Wing officiating. Friends may meet the family Tuesday from 5 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will take place at Clam Lake Township Cemetery in Cadillac.
