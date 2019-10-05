CADILLAC — Thelma J. Pratt, 93, of Cadillac passed away, Friday, October 4, 2019 at Samaritas Senior Living with her loving family by her side.
She was born October 20, 1925 in McBain to Kenneth and Orpha (Wing) Quibell. She was raised on a farm with her eight brothers and sisters. Thelma attended Park Lane and Crocker Schools. In her younger years, she was a waitress at the Northwood Hotel and later at Pleasant Lake Resort. She went on to work at several sewing factories in Cadillac.
On January 25, 1969 she married Donald M. Pratt and he preceded her in death in 2007. While living on the farm with Don, she loved to sew, work in the garden with her flowers and enjoyed watching the deer and other wildlife. Thelma was a very good artist and painted many landscapes.
She and Don liked to travel and looked forward to having Christmas at their home for all the kids and grandkids. Her home was always open to family and friends. She was a great cook.
Thelma is survived by her children: Sherry Campbell of Cadillac, Shirley (George) Altman of Boon, Joyce (Steve) Cinco and Darrell Brink all of Cadillac; stepchildren: Carol (Don) Mannor, Donald Pratt Jr.; daughters-in-law, Bonnie Pratt and Debbie Schweizerhoff; 22 grandchildren; 42 great-grandchildren and four great-great-grandchildren; her brother, Raymond Dean (Tena) Quibell; as well as many nieces and nephews.
She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Don; son, Dale Brink; stepson, Gerry Pratt; sons-in-law, Bruce Campbell and Charles Schweizerhof; grandson, Brent Campbell; brothers: John, Tom, Gene, Don, and Larry Quibell; sister, Madge Woll and her twin sister, Velma House. Also her faithful dog, Daisy.
Funeral services will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, October 9, 2019 at Peterson Funeral and Cremation Services in Cadillac with Reverend Hersel Wing officiating. Friends may meet the family Tuesday from 5 to 7 p.m. at the funeral home. Burial will take place at Clam Lake Township Cemetery in Cadillac.
The family would like to thank the staff at Hospice of Michigan and Station 2 at Samaritas of Cadillac for their loving care.
Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Michigan. An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
