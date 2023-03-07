Thelma M. Sayler
ADRIAN – Thelma M. Sayler, age 98, of Adrian, passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 4, 2023, at ProMedica Charles and Virginia Hickman Hospital after a brief illness. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, March 9, 2023 at the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian at 11:00 a.m. with Pastor Larry Betz and Pastor Dr. David Fulks officiating. Burial will be in Brookside Cemetery in Tecumseh. Visitation will be held an hour prior to the funeral service at the Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian.

You may send condolences to the family at www.andersonfuneralservices.com. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Adrian First Church of the Nazarene or to Western Michigan Teen Challenge in Muskegon. Arrangements have been entrusted to Anderson-Marry Funeral Home, Adrian.

