MCBAIN — Thelma Jean O’Guinn, of Manton, passed away on Sunday, March 1, 2020 at Autumnwood of McBain. She was 87.
Thelma was born on June 30, 1932, in Flint, Michigan to Herman and Thelma (Dickenson) Bush. In July of 1968 she entered into marriage with Romeo R. O’Guinn, also in Flint.
Thelma could often be found spending time crocheting or creating her next craft for family and friends to enjoy.
Thelma is survived by her loving family; her children, Dan O’Guinn of Manton, Earl (Kim) Gibson of Paragould, AR, and Alice Barron of Paragould, AR; her sister, Shirley; six grandchildren; 11 great-grandchildren and many other loving family members and friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Romeo; two sisters, Ida Mae and Darla; her grandson, Glenn “G.R.‘ and her parents.
Her urn will be laid to rest at Crestwood Memorial Cemetery in Grand Blanc, Michigan at 2 p.m. on Friday, March 6, 2020. Memorial contributions may be directed to Hospice of Michigan.
Condolences and memories may be shared with the family online at www.Hall-Holdship.com.
The family is being served by the Hall-Holdship Funeral Home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.