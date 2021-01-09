Theodore A. Johnson of Cadillac, age 93, passed away on Wednesday, January 6, 2021 at Northwood Meadows of Cass City. Ted was born April 27, 1927 in Cadillac, the son of the late Axel and Ada (Hall) Johnson. He was united in marriage with the former Beth Marie Johnson on June 6, 1948 and she preceded him in death on February 21, 2012. Ted was employed for many years as a rural mail carrier in Cadillac. He loved to knit and refinish furniture. Ted enjoyed singing in the choir at the First Covenant Evangelical Church, was a charter member of the Cadillac Square and Round Dance Club, and was a square dance caller. Ted and Beth square danced throughout the United States and around the world.
He is survived by two children, Randy Johnson of Chicago, Illinois, and Karen (Mark) Wolfe of Unionville; grandchildren, Allison Ouellette, Kimberly Ouellette, Sara (Bill) Johnson, Anna Johnson, Nathaniel (Lindsey) Wolfe, Christina (Oliver) Fisher, Deborah (Brody) Followell, Stephen (Caitlin) Wolfe; great-grandchildren, Chance and Gage Amon, Tabitha and Frey Johnson, Logan and Abby Wolfe, Liam and Max Fisher, Lincoln and Christopher Followell and Rhyin and Lorelai Wolfe. In addition to his parents and wife, he was preceded in death by one daughter, Janeen "Jan" Ennis; and one sister, Margarite Joynt.
Cremation has taken place and no services are planned at this time. A graveside service will be held this summer at Maple Hill Cemetery in Cadillac. The family was assisted with these arrangements by the Ransford Collon Funeral Home of Caro. Friends may share memories, thoughts and prayers online at www.RansfordCollon.com.
