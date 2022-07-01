Theodore Adrian Heuker, age 84, of Marion passed away at his home on Thursday, June 30, 2022. Ted was born on March 11, 1938 in Highland Township, Osceola County, to Henry and Frances (Fredricks) Heuker. He married Marlene Schmidt on November 20, 1956 at the Chapel at Pine Rest in Cutlerville.
Ted and Marlene and their family moved to McBain in 1969 and opened Ted's Body Shop. In 1973 they acquired a dairy farm east of McBain and in 1988 he began driving bus for McBain Public Schools and retired in 2010. Prior to coming to McBain both Ted and Marlene were LPNs at Pine Rest in Cutlerville. He was a member of the Vogel Center Christian Reformed Church where he had served as an elder, deacon, and was on the building committee. He enjoyed hunting in Wyoming and Colorado for deer and elk and in South Dakota for pheasants. He also loved to hunt rabbits and go ice fishing, snowmobiling at Paradise, and playing cards with friends.
He is survived by his wife, Marlene Heuker of Marion, children, Donald (Sue) Heuker of McBain, Deb (Walter) Salmon of Punta Gorda, Florida, Darla (Derek) Dennis of Marion, Dale (Lorraine) Heuker of McBain, and Ted Allen (Bobbie) Heuker of Marion, 17 grandchildren and 24 great grandchildren. Also surviving are his sibling, Jim Heuker of Grand Rapids, Annette Rozema of Allendale, Mildred (John) Rozeveld of McBain, and John (Donna) Heuker of Bower, in-laws, Kay Heuker of Marion and Fred DeVries of Kalamazoo.
He was preceded in death by his parents, siblings, Harm (Norma) Heuker, Elsie (Rob) Meekhof, Harold (Gert) Heuker, Harriet DeVries, and William Heuker, in-laws, Bud Rozema, George Meyering, Lois Heuker, and Verlon (Joan E.) Schmidt.
Funeral services will be held on Saturday, July 2, 2022 at 11:00 A.M. at the Vogel Center Christian Reformed Church with Rev. Rod Kamrath officiating. Burial will take place in Mount View Cemetery at McBain. Visitation will be on Friday from 5:00 P.M. to 8:00 P.M. at the Burkholder Family Funeral Home in McBain and one hour prior to services at the church Saturday. Memorial contributions may be made to Right to Life. Funeral arrangements were made by the Burkholder Family Funeral Home in McBain and thoughts and prayers may be left at www.burkholderfamilyfuneralhome.com
