Theodore "Ted" Jay Penney, of Manton, peacefully passed away on Monday, November 8, 2021 at Pleasant Lake Lodge in Cadillac.
He just celebrated his 87th birthday with his sons and their wives. Ted was born on November 5, 1934 to George and Helen (VonRoemer) Penney in Royal Oak, Michigan. On November 6, 1954 he married Nadine Batt. The couple shared many years hosting family gatherings- each season brought a reason! Many will remember the peanut brittle they teamed up on. Ted worked for MichCon (DTE), where he started as a meter reader and retired as a supervisor. He was well-liked and respected. When Ted retired, him and Nadine took their camping and fishing to a new level. The couple bought a fifth-wheel and journeyed from Michigan to Florida, where children and grandchildren also enjoyed joining in on their special camping trips. Family, food and fun were always on the menu.
Ted is survived by his children, Tony (Rita) Penney, Timothy (Donna) Penney, Tamara Penney and Teresa Pitts; brother, Harold (Shelley) Penney; sister, Ruth Nolf; many grandchildren and great-grandchildren; along with many nieces, nephews, cousins and loved ones.
He was preceded in death by his parents, George and Helen Penney; and wife, Nadine Penney.
A memorial service will be held on Monday, November 15, 2021 at 2 p.m. with visitation held one hour prior at Hall-Holdship Funeral Home with Rev. Bart Glupker to preside. Burial will take place at Haring Township Cemetery in Cadillac next to his wife at a later date.
Memorial contributions may be made to Rollins Christian Fellowship Mission Fund- Mission Closet.
Condolences and memories may be shared online at www.Hall-Holdship.com.
The family is being served by Hall-Holdship Funeral Home.
