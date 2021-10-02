Theodore Kay "Ted" Werner of Cadillac passed away early Tuesday morning, September 28, 2021 at Samaritas Senior Living in Cadillac. He was 81. Mr. Werner was born on May 18, 1940 in Meauwataka, Michigan to Otto H. & Ferne (Campbell) Werner. The family moved to Selma Township when Ted was three years old and he lived there the rest of his life.
He was a member of Zion Lutheran Church in Cadillac. He graduated from Cadillac High School in 1958. He married the former Mary Louise Wucker on May 10, 1969 in Cadillac. Ted worked 35 years for the Wexford County Road Commission, retiring in 1995. He also served as a sergeant in the Michigan National Guard for 6 years.
Ted loved feeding and caring for wild animals, hunting, gardening and sharing with friends and neighbors. He loved public speaking and telling jokes. He enjoyed making people laugh and was a very optimistic person. He was a very loving and devoted husband and friend.
Survivors include his sister, Janet (Bill) Ward of Cadillac and several nieces, nephews and great nieces and great nephews.
Ted was preceded in death by his father in 1959, mother in 1970, his wife of 34 years, Mary in 2003, his sister, Mary Lou Richardson in 1997 and his brother, Leonard Werner in 2006.
Funeral services will be held 1:00PM Monday, October 4, 2021 at Peterson Funeral and Cremation Services in Cadillac with Pastor Scott Torkko officiating with full military rites under the auspices of the Cadillac Area Honor Guard. Burial will be at Maple Hill Cemetery in Cadillac. Visitation will be from 12 Noon until services at 1:00 PM Monday.
Memorial contributions may be made to the Wexford County Shelter Shares, Missaukee County Humane Society or Vets Serving Vets. An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
