Theodore Raleigh Meyer "Ted" age 74, Cadillac, MI. He was at home on October 16, 2020 when he left this world peacefully, after a short battle with esophageal cancer. Ted was born May 10th, 1946, to Daniel and Lona (Lau) in Sandusky, Oh. On August 15, 1986, he married Yvonne Petersen, in Bellaire, MI.
Ted was the presiding President of the Northern District Fair at the time of his death. The fair was extremely near and dear to his heart. He served as President of the Northern Michigan Quarter Horse Association and a board member of the Michigan Quarter Horse Assoc. for several years.
Ted and Yvonne were owners of the Frosty Cup Family Restaurant in Cadillac MI for 27 years. Ted spent most of his life in the food service business, owning several food operations.
Ted loved going to horse shows and watching his daughter Megan compete. This was one of his favorite things to do.
Ted served in the U.S. Navy during Vietnam. He was proud to serve his country.
He is survived by his wife, Yvonne, daughters Tammie Jones , Sandusky OH, Cathy Jo Barr(Brian), Sandusky, OH, Kimberly Meyer (Harold Lebo), Seattle WA., Megan Guernsey (Steven), Cadillac, MI., Stepson Eric Dittrich, Cadillac, MI., 11 grandchildren, 1 great grandchild, mother-in-law, Mary Ann Petersen, sister-in-laws, Suzanne Muma, Charlevoix MI., Denise Petersen (Jim Dunning), Cheboygan, MI, Sonja Bosley (Scott), Harbor Springs, MI., many nieces and nephews, and his dogs Lacie and Emma. He was preceded in death by his parents, 2 brothers, a sister, stepdaughter Tara Dittrich, brother-in-law, Ken Brill and his beloved dog Abbie.
A Celebration of Life will be held at Faith Baptist Church, 10559 W Watergate Rd (M-55 E) Cadillac, MI 49601, on Tuesday, October 20th at 2pm, Pastor Jayson Godsey officiating. Doors will be open at 1 pm to meet with the family. Final resting place will be Fairview Cemetery, Mancelona, MI 49659. Cremation has taken place, arrangements handled by Cremation Services Only, McBain, MI.
Memorial donations can be made to the family. Mail to 3979 E 32 Rd, Cadillac, MI 49601.
