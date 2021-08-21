Theodore Thomas Yant
Memoriams

Theodore Thomas Yant of Reed City passed away quietly at Spectrum Health Big Rapids Hospital on Thursday, August 19, 2021. He was 74.

He was born August 14, 1947 in Alpena to Theodore and Anna (Farero) Yant and attended Commerce Township, Oakland County, Michigan schools. Theodore served his country honorably in the United States Army from 1967-69. On December 31, 1969 he was married to Mary Sue Gipson who passed away in 2020. He was employed with General Motors as a production technician for over 25 years until his retirement in 1997. Theodore was especially proud of his military service and being a Viet Nam veteran.

He is survived by his children: Sandra (Scott) Moody, Tommy Yant, Linda Yant, Albert (Krista) Yant; grandchildren: Brian, Devan, Cody, Albert, Samantha; great grandchildren: Connor, Aaden, Lily, Daisy, Anabelle, Kailee; and 8 siblings. He was preceded in death by his wife Mary Sue; his parents Theodore and Anna; 5 siblings; and grandsons Kyle and Corey.

A funeral service will take place at 12:00 P.M. on Thursday, August 26, 2021 at the Pruitt-Livingston Funeral Home in Reed City with military honors and burial to take place at Pinora Twp. Cemetery. Visitation with the family will begin at 11:00 A.M.

Cadillac News

Tags

Shop Local Florists
Find the perfect arrangement for your loved one.
We have a local listing below that is on click away...

Heart To Heart Floral and Gifts

110 South Mitchell Street
Cadillac, Michigan, 49601
(888)770-0306
Email Us

Family Owned For Over 25 Years. Delivering Creative Sympathy Arrangements & Tributes To The Cadillac & Surrounding
Area With Complete Satisfaction Guaranteed.
Call Toll Free Or Click On Our Logo To View Our Website.
Patterson’s Flowers

107 N. Mitchell St.
Cadillac, Michigan, 49601
(231)775-8782
(800)822-0559

515 S. Higbee St.
Reed City, Michigan, 49677
(231)832-2236

Patterson’s Flowers family owned since 1952 and proudly serves the West Central Michigan area with
locations in Reed City, Big Rapids, and Cadillac. We go the extra mile to make your floral gift
perfect. All of our products are backed by our guarantee.
Call us today or click on our logo to visit our website.