Theodore Thomas Yant of Reed City passed away quietly at Spectrum Health Big Rapids Hospital on Thursday, August 19, 2021. He was 74.
He was born August 14, 1947 in Alpena to Theodore and Anna (Farero) Yant and attended Commerce Township, Oakland County, Michigan schools. Theodore served his country honorably in the United States Army from 1967-69. On December 31, 1969 he was married to Mary Sue Gipson who passed away in 2020. He was employed with General Motors as a production technician for over 25 years until his retirement in 1997. Theodore was especially proud of his military service and being a Viet Nam veteran.
He is survived by his children: Sandra (Scott) Moody, Tommy Yant, Linda Yant, Albert (Krista) Yant; grandchildren: Brian, Devan, Cody, Albert, Samantha; great grandchildren: Connor, Aaden, Lily, Daisy, Anabelle, Kailee; and 8 siblings. He was preceded in death by his wife Mary Sue; his parents Theodore and Anna; 5 siblings; and grandsons Kyle and Corey.
A funeral service will take place at 12:00 P.M. on Thursday, August 26, 2021 at the Pruitt-Livingston Funeral Home in Reed City with military honors and burial to take place at Pinora Twp. Cemetery. Visitation with the family will begin at 11:00 A.M.
