Theodore William Perry

Theodore William "Ted" Perry of Lake City passed away Monday, November 23, 2020 at Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital. He was 49.
Ted was born on November 20, 1971 in Grayling, Michigan to Gordon W. & Darlene D. (Gibson) Perry and they preceded him in death.
Ted grew up in the Houghton Lake area and had been employed at various jobs in the construction and automotive trades. He loved cars and enjoyed building houses. He loved his family very deeply. He was a unique man and to know him was to love him.
Survivors include his wife Jeanette D. (Simmons) (Phelps) Perry of Jennings; his daughter, Brittney of Loveland, Colorado; step-children: Doreen (Shane) Wallace of Jennings, Amanda (Anthony) Zietz of Gladwin, Mark Jeska, Jr. of Cadillac, Matthew Jeska of Lake City, and Mitchell Johnson of Mesick; several grandchildren; siblings: Linda (Rick) Lewis, Louis Reed all of Houghton Lake, Darla (Dennis) Gasper of Millington, Mark (Peggy) Perry of Lake City, Kevin (Prescila) Perry of Florida and Gordon Perry, Jr. of Houghton Lake; several nieces and nephews and special friends: Crystal Benjamin, Sarah Gerrity and Kevin Benjamin.
In addition to his parents he was preceded in death by a son, Theodore Perry, Jr.
A celebration of Ted's life will be held at a later date. Memorial contributions may be made to the family. An online guestbook is available at www.petersonfh.com.
