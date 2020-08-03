CADILLAC — Theresa A. Fagerman of Cadillac passed away Saturday, August 1, 2020 at Munson Healthcare Cadillac Hospital. She was 61.
Graveside services will be held 11 a.m. Wednesday, August 5, 2020 at Haring Township Cemetery in Wexford County with Chaplain Elder James Baird officiating.
Arrangements are by Peterson Funeral & Cremation Services in Cadillac. A full obituary will appear in a later edition of the Cadillac News.
