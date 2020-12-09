Theresa Marie Ankney, age 83 of Marion passed away on Dec. 6, 2020, at Munson Medical Center in Traverse City, Mi. following a heart attack. She was born on Oct. 23, 1937, at Erie, Mi. to Richard and Margaret (Pete) Grodi. She married Floyd Nelson Ankney on Aug. 19, 1954 at Defiance, Ohio and he preceded her in death on March 8, 2010. Theresa was a homemaker and raised a large family of 11of which she loved very much. She was the glue that held everything together and did a lot of cooking, cleaning and keeping the children in check. She had attended the Marion Baptist Church for many years. She will be greatly missed by her family and friends.
She is survived by ten children, Floyd (Sheila) Ankney, John Ankney, Carl (Robin) Ankney all of Marion, Sheri (Tom) Clark of Kaleva, Mark (Sandy) Ankney, Terry Ankney, Charles (Tina) Ankney all of Marion, Randy (Edith) Ankney of LeRoy, Beverly Ankney and Tammy (Tommie) Baker all of Marion and a daughter in law, Sally Ankney of Cadillac. She has 44 Grandchildren and 40 Great Grandchildren. Her sister- in- law Esther Rymand of Defiance, Ohio also survives along with many other relatives.
She was preceded in death by a son, Allen Dean Ankney, granddaughter, Natasha Nicole Lee Beebe, two grandsons, Shawn Ankney and Kenneth Rodenish, 2 great grandsons as well as several siblings.
Services will be held at a later date and burial will take place in Maple Hill Cemetery, Leroy. Funeral arrangements are being handled by the Burkholder Family Funeral Home in McBain and thoughts and prayers may be left at www.burkholderfamilyfuneralhome.com
