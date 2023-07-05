Theresa Myers Baumgardner Steig age 64 passed away peacefully, July 3, 2023, at Corewell Health Skilled Nursing Center in Reed City, MI after a long battle with M S. She was born July 22, 1958 in Clare, MI to Lynn and Faye(Strange) Myers. Theresa grew up in Evart, MI and graduated from Evart High School in 1976. She worked at Wolverine Worldwide, in Big Rapids.
Theresa loved to spend her time watching Western's, and she especially loved Festus from Gunsmoke. Theresa loved to sing karaoke. She was generally the life of the party and always had the biggest smile on her face. Her internal strength was admirable. She never let her disease drag her down mentally or anger her.
Theresa is survived by her 1st husband Arthur Baumgardner, and her companion Doug Steig; children; son, Jim (Tracey) Baumgardner of Rodney, daughter, Artrena Whitfield ( Robert Burkey) of Bay City; Doug's children, Brandy and Ryan Steig; grandchildren; Jordyn, Dillyn, Alyssia, and Hailey; siblings; Jeanette Chambers of Evart, Ronald (Linda) Myers of Sears, Patricia (Allen) Grooms of Sumter, South Carolina, Daniel (Sue) Myers of Durand, Deborah (Marty) Hellenthal of Evart, Dianna Pease of Evart; brother-in-law, John Courneya of Flint; one uncle, Alfred (Janet) Strange of N. Augusta, South Carolina and many extended family and close friends.
Theresa was preceded in death by: her parents, Lynn and Faye (Strange) Myers; siblings, Becky Courneya and Stephan Myers, and brother-in-law, Joseph Pease.
Visitation will be held from 5-7 p.m. on Thursday, July 6th at Corey Funeral Home in Evart. Funeral services will be held at 12:30 p.m. on Friday, July 7th at Corey's with Pastor Jerry Roesly officiating. Place of interment is Forest Hill Cemetery, Evart, MI.
