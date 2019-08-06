REED CITY — Theresa Weese, age 55, passed away peacefully July 28, 2019.
She was born June 2, 1964 in Mount Clemens, Michigan, to Billy J and Jeanne Gladish. She married Dan Weese March 23, 2013.
Theresa is survived by her husband, Dan Weese; mother, Jeanne Gladish; sisters, Cindy (Jim) Ward, Linda (Scott) Lindsley, Sheila Brown (Bill Bartell); children, Jamie (Mark) Stengel, Jason (Brittnee) Perry, Jessica (Dani) Perry, Danielle (Steve) Dart, Gus (Lisa) Weese, James (Janice) Weese; 14 grandchildren; seven great-grandchildren; and her many nephews and nieces. All of these she loved and touched deeply.
She was preceded in death by her father, Billy J Gladish.
Please join us for an open house celebration of life on Saturday, August 10, 2019 starting at noon at Sunny's Bar and Grill, 122 W. Upton Ave., Reed City, MI 49677.
In lieu of flowers, donations to help with funeral expenses are greatly appreciated.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.