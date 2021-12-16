Therese Ann Gaylord, age 79, of Mesick, passed peacefully on the morning of Tuesday, December 14, 2021 at home, looking out over the snow-covered property before a glorious sunrise.
Therese was born October 25, 1942 in Detroit to John and Bernadine (Michaels) Wegener.
Therese grew up with her large family in Traverse City, graduated from St. Francis High School and attended Northwestern Michigan College.
At college, she met the love of her life, Jack Gaylord. While on leave from his army base in Colorado, Jack made his way back to Traverse City to marry Therese on October 20, 1962. The happy couple celebrated their 59th wedding anniversary together this fall.
Therese was an excellent and caring homemaker; raising her three boys in a tree-lined neighborhood, near Lake Missaukee in Lake City. She played an important role in helping Jack grow the Gaylord Oil Company for 22 years. Upon retirement, the couple moved to their new home and property in Mesick.
Therese's civic-mindedness led her to involvement with the American Red Cross, as well as working with the Munson Medical Center volunteers in Traverse City.
She spent many years serving as a lectern and Eucharistic Minister for St. Stephen and St. Raphael's Catholic churches.
Therese thoroughly enjoyed many outdoor activities including walking, biking, camping and playing golf. She and Jack had many travel adventures together and with friends.
Therese is survived by his husband, Jack and children, Jeff (Stephanie) Gaylord and David Gaylord and grandchildren: Rachel, Luke and Carly Gaylord and Emma and Colin Reynolds and great granddaughter, Cora McDaniel. She is also survived by brothers: Bernard, Bill and Tom Wegener and a sister, Mary Mancuso, as well as many other loving family members.
Therese was preceded in death by a son, Brian Gaylord, her parents, John and Bernadine Wegener and brothers, Bob, John and Jim Wegener.
A funeral service will be held 11 a.m., Friday, December 17, 2021 at St. Stephen Catholic Church in Lake City, with Rev. Alex Kowalkowski officiating.
A time of visitation will begin at 10 a.m. until services begin at the church.
Burial will take place in the spring at the Lake City Cemetery.
Memorial contributions may be directed to the Wexford County Commission on Aging.
The Young-Holdship Funeral Home in Lake City is serving the family.
Words of comfort and memories may be shared online at www.holdshipfuneralhomes.com.
